WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One man is dead from injuries he sustained in a fatal vehicle crash in June, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

On June 17, officers responded to a reported crash near the intersection of Griffith Road and Hampton Road.

Investigators say that Aryionna Marie Lashaye Pryce was driving a 2007 Honda Civic southbound on Griffith Road when she stopped suddenly in the roadway. Pryce was then struck by a 2001 GMC box truck driven by Gilberto Giron who was also driving southbound on Griffith Road.

That collision caused Pyrce’s Civic to be pushed across the roadway and collide head-on with a 2019 Honda CR-V driven by Karen Myers. James Lee Myers, 73, was a passenger in the Honda CR-V and was taken to the hospital for injuries he sustained in the crash.

On July 29, James Lee Myers died as a result of his injuries.

The Winston-Salem Police Department’s Traffic Enforcement Unit has assumed control of the investigation which is active and ongoing.

There is no further information available at this time.

The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol at (336) 728-3904. Text-A-Tip Program at (336) 276-1717 allows you to anonymously text tips, photos, and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook. A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online.