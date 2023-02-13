WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem was struck by a string of gun violence over the weekend.

Three shootings are under investigation, one of which was deadly.

Anyone with any information regarding any of these investigations is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.

At around 2:49 a.m. on Saturday, officers went to the 2700 block of Eastwood Drive after getting a report of discharging firearms.

While police were en route to the scene, they received more calls stating that a person had been shot.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Jose Angel Mariche Cadena, 25, of Winston-Salem, suffering from a gunshot wound. Despite life-saving measures by first responders, Cadena was pronounced dead by EMS as a result of his injuries.

Investigators say that Cadena was involved in an argument with an acquaintance, Genri Sanchez Cisneros, 26, of Winston-Salem, and that Cisneros shot Cadena during the argument.

Cisneros is now being charged with murder and is being held in the Forsyth County Detention Center without bail.

A 22-year-old woman came to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to her arm early Sunday morning.

The victim told officers that she was at a local park with several people when an argument broke out. During the argument, several shots were fired and the victim was struck in the arm. Her injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening.

Investigators say they discovered a crime scene at W.R. Crawford Park and that the shooting appears to be an isolated incident.

There is no suspect information available at this time. The investigation is active and ongoing.

At around 6:56 p.m. on Sunday, officers came to the 1400 block of Hope Lane after getting a report of a shooting.

At the scene, police discovered a 16-year-old old victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his right calf.

Investigators say that the victim was shot while attending a Super Bowl party on the 1600 block of Charity Lane.

Witnesses at the scene told police that the suspect and the victim got into a verbal altercation which resulted in the suspect shooting the victim.

Police say that the suspect ran away from the area after the shooting and has not been positively identified at this time.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.