WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was found dead in a housefire in Winston-Salem.

Crews were called to a home on Summit Heights Drive around 11 p.m. Monday, where they found the back side of the two-story townhomes in flames, damaging multiple units and killing 76-year-old Paul Rutledge.

Two of the damaged units have extensive damage, according to Battalion Chief Jason Branch. However, crews were able to respond quickly and mitigate damage to other units.

Helmet camera video of Winston-Salem townhome fire

“They stretched a two-and-a-half inch attack line from one of the units in the road, that was the quickest access to it and we were able to get a lot of water on the fire really quickly that’s what helped us keep from losing the whole building,” Branch said.

Summit Heights Drive townhome fire damage (Lauren Crawford/WGHP)

Branch says that all units had smoke alarms, but they don’t know yet if they were all working. Right now, officials think the fire was accidental.

Three people have been displaced and are being assisted by the American Red Cross. A neighbor said that he thought he was having a nightmare when he woke up to smoke in his home.