WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was found dead after a reported armed home robbery.

At around 1 a.m. on Friday, officers came to a gas station on the 2600 block of South Hawthorne Road after getting a report of an armed robbery.

When officers arrived at the gas station, they spoke with the person who called 911. The caller told police that the robbery occurred earlier in the evening at a home on the 3600 block of Heathrow Drive in Winston-Salem.

Officers and the caller proceeded to go to the home. When they arrived, police found Steven Wayne Weier, 40, of Lexington, dead from a gunshot wound.

Officers with the WSPD’s Criminal Investigations Division came to the scene and assumed responsibility for the investigation.

The fatal shooting is being investigated as a homicide. This is the 37th homicide of the year in Winston-Salem. There were 26 homicides at this point in 2022.

The investigation is active and ongoing. There is no further information available at this time.

