WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A person is dead after a late night crash in Winston-Salem.

Police say that just after midnight on Friday, officers were called to a crash on High Point Road at Robbins Road, where they found two cars off the side of the road.

They believe that a 2017 Hyundai driven by Passhun Pishe Wilson turned left onto High Point Road from Robbins Road, pulling out in front of a Honda Accord occupied by four juveniles. The Hyundai was hit on the drivers side. Wilson was pronounced dead at the scene.

The four juveniles were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

This is the 26th traffic-related fatality in 2023 in Winston-Salem compared to 18 during the same time in 2022.