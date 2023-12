WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman has died after a car crash in Winston-Salem.

According to the Winston-Salem Police Department, they were called about a single-car crash just before 9 a.m. in the southbound lanes of US 421 at South Stratford Road.

Police say that Sarah Clodfelter was driving on US 421 when she collided with the median, overturning her car. Clodfelter was pronounced dead on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is the 33rd traffic death of 2023 in Winston-Salem.