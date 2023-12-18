WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A person is dead after a crash involving a police vehicle, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers say that on Sunday, they were asked to investigate a fatal crash by the Winston-Salem Police Department. The crash had happened near the 109-mile marker of US 52 around 10 p.m. when troopers say a marked patrol vehicle was parked in the left lane of US 52 southbound with “emergency equipment activated” blocking the left lane for a disabled vehicle.

A Honda Accord failed to slow down for the car and hit the patrol car.

The four people in the Honda were taken to the hospital. Three of the occupants, two adults and a child, had non-life-threatening injuries, and a fourth passenger died as a result of the crash.

The Winston-Salem police officer had minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.