WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — There have now been four deadly shootings in less than a week in Winston-Salem after someone was shot and killed early Friday morning.

Police were called to 17th Street just before 12:30 a.m. where they found a man who had been shot and killed and another person who had been hurt. Police have not released details in the shooting yet and the scene is still active on Friday morning.

Police Chief William Penn Junior and Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough held a news conference on Thursday to call for an end to the violence, and to ask people within the community to speak up.

“To those who feel unsafe in our community let me offer you this assurance this community is strong, and this community is safe. We will not allow a few individuals to waiver your confidence in this department nor the city,” Penn said.

Police have made an arrest in one of the four shootings so far. Aljerone Sims was shot and killed on Martin Luther King Jr Drive on Monday evening, and Davon Maurice Moore has been charged in that shooting.

Mario Todd was killed on Mock Street early Tuesday, and Ricky Renea Davis was killed while attending a vigil at the same location where Sims was shot.

Additionally, Christian Arrington of Greensboro was killed in Forsyth County on Kerner Road and the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office has charged Quay’mon Nicholas Swaringen with that homicide.