WINSTON-SALEM, N.C (WGHP) — One person is dead and another is injured as the result of a Saturday morning crash, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The scene of the crash is at the intersection of Peters Creek Parkway and Olivers Crossing Drive.

The crash occurred at around 10:41 a.m.

Investigators say that one person is dead as a result and another person was taken to a hospital for treatment. There is no word on the severity of the hospitalized person’s injuries.

There is also no word as to what caused the crash at this time.

This is a developing story.