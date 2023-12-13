WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A person is dead and another is injured after a house fire that sparked from Christmas decorations, according to the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

Crews arrived on the scene on Fanning Pointe Lane around 6:30 p.m. where the home was fully engulfed. They say three people were inside, and one was killed. Another was injured.

Winston-Salem Fire Department officials say the fire started with a Christmas tree.

The victims have not been identified.

This is a developing story.