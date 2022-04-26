WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Police in Winston-Salem are investigating two separate shootings Tuesday morning.

Police say that Monday around 6 p.m., offers were called to the parking lot of Garden Court Apartments on E. Second Street about a shooting. Officers found evidence of a shooting, but no victims.

They were called and told a man who had been shot was taken to a nearby hospital. The victim, identified as Shaunte Jermaine Rhyne Jr., 22, died at the hospital.

Investigators say that Rhyne was in the parking lot of Garden Court Apartments and got into an argument with someone, and Rhyne was then shot.

According to Winston-Salem police, this is the 14th homicide of 2021, as compared to 9 homicides this time last year.

A few hours later, just after 3 a.m. officers were called about a shooting near the 1100 block of E. 15th Street. They located a victim who had been shot one time and he was taken to the hospital. He was stable at last check, but no additional details on his condition were made available.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700.