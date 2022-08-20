WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is dead and another is in the hospital after a shooting in Winston-Salem.

According to police, they were called to East Devonshire Street just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday about a shooting. When officers arrived, they found Jeffery Quiterio dead and a 20-year-old man critically injured at the scene. The second victim was taken to the hospital and is listed in critical condition.

There was another deadly shooting in Winston-Salem just over an hour later on Sink Street, where 29-year-old Andres Martinez Vasquez died at the hospital after being shot.

Police say this was not a random act and the investigation is ongoing.