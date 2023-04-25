WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One person was arrested after a chase involving Forsyth County law enforcement officials on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

At 1:10 p.m., members of the WSPD’s Gang Unit were trying to stop a silver Mercedes Benz at the corner of Silas Creek Parkway and Bethabara Road for a motor vehicle violation.

The driver was identified as Ryan Mumford, 23, of Winston-Salem, before the traffic stop.

During the traffic stop, Mumford tried to get around a police vehicle to drive away from the scene.

The Mercedes crashed into a police vehicle, and Mumford drove away.

The WSPD began pursuing Mumford on Silas Creek Parkway southbound. The pursuit continued for 12.3 miles before ending at the dead end of Fir Road.

Mumford and an unknown passenger got out of the Mercedes and ran into a nearby wooded area.

A police K-9 responded and eventually found Mumford. The passenger was never found and has not been identified at this time.

During the vehicle pursuit, the following items of evidence were thrown from the suspect vehicle but recovered and seized:

.40 caliber Smith and Wesson handgun

220 grams of methamphetamine

556 grams of cocaine

Mumford has been charged with:

trafficking methamphetamine

trafficking cocaine

possession of a firearm by a felon

felony speeding to elude

He is awaiting a bond hearing.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.