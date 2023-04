WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people were injured in a Winston-Salem house fire on Thursday night.

The Winston-Salem Fire Department reports that the fire in the 500 block of West 20th Street is under control.

Ten people were displaced. An adult and child were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Winston-Salem firefighters were told about the fire around 7:15 p.m.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.