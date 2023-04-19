ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A high-speed pursuit suspect from Winston-Salem faces multiple charges after being arrested on Wednesday, according to a Rowan County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The RCSO was notified by a FLOCK License Plate Reader of the location of a black Cadillac CTS Performance that had been reported stolen out of Charlotte.

RCSO officials responded to try and find the vehicle and perform a traffic stop. They found the vehicle on North Main Street in China Grove and tried to stop it.

The driver of the Cadillac pretended to comply with the traffic stop before speeding away. A high-speed pursuit then began between the RCSO officials and the driver.

The vehicle pursuit led the deputies into the city limits of Salisbury on Sout Main Street and continued down multiple streets within Salisbury, eventually turning onto Old Concord Road.

The driver of the Cadillac eventually stopped and got out of the vehicle at the railroad crossing near Gold Hill Avenue.

Two passengers were detained while deputies ran after the driver. Dashon Edward Hopkins, of Winston-Salem, was arrested.

Hopkins was charged with:

felony flee to elude arrest

felony possession of a stolen moto vehicle

misdemeanor possession of a stolen license plate

resist, delay, obstruct

simple possession of marijuana

possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia

driving while license revoked

speeding 150 mph in a 45 mph zone

Hopkins was taken to the Rowan County Detention Center under a secured $40,000 bond.