WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem police are searching for three teen suspects after a fire was set inside a Walmart on Tuesday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Around 6:04 p,m,, officers were called to the Walmart on 320 E. Hanes Mill Rd. to help Winston-Salem firefighters with a fire inside the store.

The store was evacuated, and police learned three teenagers had intentionally set a box on fire inside the furniture section of the store.

The only thing that burned was the box. The fire department put out the fire, and there were no injuries.

Police say the three suspects appeared to be 15 to 17 years old and came into the store with an adult.

They left the area in a red four door sedan that might have been a Ford Focus.

The investigation is ongoing.