Wilmington woman wins Corvette, $100,000 after stopping to buy ice cream

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Linda Botello, of Wilmington, became the second winner of a new Corvette® Stingray™ and $100,000 after buying a $5 scratch-off, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Botello bought her ticket at the Scotchman on Old Stage Road in Riegelwood where she works.

She said she stopped back by the store after work to buy some ice cream and purchased the ticket too.

Corvette® & Cash launched in July with four top prizes of a Corvette® Stingray™ plus a $100,000 cash prize.

Winners get to choose a 2021 model or a current and available model. They also get a $100,000 cash prize.

Botello claimed her cash prize Thursday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh and took home $70,751 after required federal and state tax withholdings and began the process of getting her Corvette.

Where can I get the latest lottery numbers? Watch lottery drawings on FOX8! Mega Millions airs at 11 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday. Powerball airs at 10:59 p.m. on Wednesday and Saturday. The NC Lottery airs at 11:22 p.m. every night. You can also find the lottery results online on the FOX8 website.