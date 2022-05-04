RICHMOND, Va. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One of Republican North Carolina Congressman Madison Cawthorn’s biggest scandals is now in federal court.

A federal appeals court in Richmond, Virginia heard arguments Tuesday in a lawsuit filed by the freshman congressman to block a challenge sent to the North Carolina State Board of Election attempting to disqualify him from being on the ballot.

Congressman Cawthorn was not physically in court Tuesday, May 3, as North Carolina’s Primary Election is exactly two weeks from today.

In March 2022, polls showed 49 percent of likely primary voters would support Cawthorn, but in April, it dropped to 38 percent.

The past few weeks have been pretty challenging for Cawthorn, with a new issue coming to the surface almost every day. Nevertheless, Cawthorn is fighting back, and Tuesday’s hearing is an example of that.

Voters in North Carolina had attempted to disqualify the congressman from seeking reelection in November’s General Election due to his involvement in a rally in Washington D.C. that preceded the U.S. Capitol riot in January 2021.

Cawthorn had previously filed a lawsuit to block investigations by the State Board of Elections against him or anyone else. He argued that the process violated his due process rights.

A U.S. District Judge in March blocked the challenge.

Attorneys on both sides were given extra time to make their arguments because of the urgency of this case with the NC Primary Election being so close.

This is what Cawthorn had to say over a year ago, “The Democrats, with all the fraud they have done in this election, the Republicans, hiding and not fighting, they are trying to silence your voice.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

