PINE KNOLL SHORES, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s not every day you head to the beach and find something like this.

Officials in Pine Knoll Shores and Emerald Isle were alerted to a number of tires scattered along the beach there. The many tires apparently washed up during last Sunday’s storm.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Pine Knoll Shore town officials said the tires were from an artificial reef that was constructed “decades ago.” Crews spent a good part of the day collecting the tires and hauling them away from the beach.

Part of the Facebook post read, “Town Clerk Missy Shine sent out a fabulous message in the townwide email list notifying everyone that we were aware of the tire invasion and were taking action. This was going to be too big of a job for Sonny’s crew alone so the help of our on-duty crews was enlisted. These crews would help Sonny in a New York minute and they have really shown up today on a blistering windy and cold beach. Thank you to all of them for showing just how good we are together!!”

Officials with the Town of Emerald Isle posted having a similar problem on Wednesday. Officials said there the tires were also from an old artificial reef project that was damaged during Sunday’s storms.

“Our dedicated Public Works Department is aware and actively removing the tires,” the Facebook post stated.