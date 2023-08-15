RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper’s office has ordered state facilities to lower all U.S. and state flags until sunset on Tuesday.

The move, announced by the North Carolina Department of Administration on Tuesday morning, honors North Carolina Rep. E. Graham Bell Sr., who passed away on Friday.

According to his obituary, Bell was 84 years old. A native of Gastonia, Bell attended Ashley High School and served in the U.S. Air Force from 1957 to 1959. He served on the Gaston County Board of Commissioners and served five terms in the North Carolina House of Representatives beginning in 1973.

“I’m so sorry to learn of the death of my friend Graham Bell,” Cooper said in a statement. “Graham had a long career of fighting for others who needed help and didn’t have a voice. I’m grateful for his public service and leadership across Gaston County and North Carolina and he will be greatly missed.”

He is survived by his sister, four children, eight grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 42 years, Gayle W. Bell, as well as his son, brother and sister.

Bell’s funeral will take place on Tuesday.

The state invites all North Carolinians to join in lowering flags in Bell’s honor.