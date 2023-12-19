RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Flags will fly at half-staff across North Carolina in honor of former U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor.

Gov. Roy Cooper’s office issued the order for all state and U.S. flags at state facilities to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Tuesday.

O’Connor died on Dec. 1. She was the first woman to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court. O’Connor retired in 2006. The justice is set to lie in repose at the Great Hall of the Supreme Court on Tuesday, followed by a private funeral at the Washington National Cathedral.

“Justice Sandra Day O’Connor made history by becoming the first woman to hold a seat on the Supreme Court bench,” Cooper said. “Her pragmatic approach and consistent dedication to the facts are examples for many jurists and her legacy will live on.”

The state invites all North Carolinians to join in lowering flags in O’Connor’s honor.