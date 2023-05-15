RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — All flags at state facilities have been lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sundown in North Carolina on Monday.

Governor Roy Cooper ordered the lowering in honor of National Peace Officers Memorial Day.

National Peace Officers Memorial Day recognizes law enforcement officers who lost their lives or were injured in the line of duty.

“The men and women in law enforcement dedicate their lives to keeping our communities safe and creating a better life for all North Carolinians. On this day, our hearts are with the families and friends of those law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty as we honor their sacrifice and service.” Statement from Governor Roy Cooper

Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are also encouraged to fly flags at half-staff for the duration of time indicated.