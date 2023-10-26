(WGHP) — All flags at state facilities in North Carolina are flying at half-staff until Monday.

Governor Roy Cooper ordered the lowering to honor the victims of the mass shootings in Lewistown, Maine that killed 18 people on Thursday.

The flags will remain lowered until sunset on Monday.

Cooper released the following statement:

“North Carolina shares the anger and aches with sorrow for the people of Maine and the victims as they face the horror of this latest gun violence tragedy.” Governor Roy Cooper

A multistate manhunt is taking place in an effort to find the suspect, Robert Card. People are sheltering in place as far away as 50 miles away from the scene of the shootings.

President Joe Biden also ordered that all U.S. flags be lowered until Monday out of respect for the victims.