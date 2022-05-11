CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A wrong number landed a Chesterfield County man in jail after he tried to make a deal to sell marijuana and a gun, but he unknowingly texted a Sheriff’s deputy.

According to Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office, 31-year-old Tondavian Wilson was arrested Monday afternoon for possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute marijuana within proximity of a school or playground, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Investigators say Wilson texted pictures of a gun and marijuana mistakenly to a Chesterfield County deputy. Deputies started a conversation with Wilson concerning prices for the gun and marijuana. Wilson gave a location in Cheraw where he was working at a home.

When deputies arrived, they found Wilson at the home and took him into custody. Wilson was carrying a bag that contained more than 90 grams of marijuana and a pistol.

Wilson was reportedly dumbfounded by his obvious texting mistake.