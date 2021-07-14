Who won North Carolina’s 2nd vaccine lottery drawing? NCDHHS to announce Thursday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — There’s a millionaire in our midst, and, on Thursday, we find out who it is!

The N.C. Education Lottery drew the winners for the state’s second vaccine lottery on July 7. The N.C. Department of Health and Human plans to announce the winners at 3 p.m. on Thursday at the Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh.

The drawings will run until Aug. 4. Drawings will take place every other week on Wednesdays. New entries will close at midnight on the Sunday prior to the Wednesday drawing.

Four vaccinated North Carolinians ages 18 and older will win $1 million each, and four North Carolinians ages 12 to 17 will win up to $125,000 towards tuition for post-secondary education.

Shelly Wyramon of Winston-Salem was the winner of the first $1 million dollar drawing, and 14-year-old Vania Martinez was the winner of the first Cash for College scholarship, totaling $125,000. Martinez said she had just started a summer job to help pay for college.

Anyone who has already received at least one dose of vaccine will receive one entry into the drawing. Anyone who gets vaccinated now, since the announcement of the lottery, will receive two entries.