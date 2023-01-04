FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County authorities are looking for the person who stole a trailer in Fayetteville two weeks ago.

Sheriff Ennis Wright on Tuesday released an image of the red or burgundy Chevrolet S-10 that authorities believe was driven by the person who stole the trailer Dec. 19.

Wright says people with information are asked to call Investigator T. Whitman at 910-321-6786 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-8477, or by submitting information electronically at this website or via the P3 Tips mobile app.