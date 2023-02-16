(WGHP) — More than 100 people are waiting for execution in North Carolina, some of whom have been waiting for decades.

North Carolina has a total of 137 people on death row. All but two are men.

According to a demographic summary from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, 74 are Black, 53 are white, six are American Indian or Alaskan Native and four are Asian or Asian American.

Forsyth County has the most death row inmates at 12, followed by Wake County with 11 and Buncombe County with 7. There are 44 counties with no death row inmates.

Wayne Laws (NCDPS)

Wayne Alan Laws, now 62, has been waiting on death row longer than anyone else on the list. He reportedly killed two men with a claw hammer in Davidson County back in 1985, according to legal database Justia. Laws was convicted on two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 35-year-old Ronnie Waddell and 57-year-old James Kepley after the two were found bludgeoned to death. Several pieces of clothing belonging to Laws were found covered in blood and pieces of human remains in a dumpster at the apartment complex where he lived.

The two women — Blanche Moore and Carlette Parker — have been on the list since the 1990s.

Blanche Moore

Moore, now 89 years old, was convicted of first-degree murder in Forsyth County in 1990. The Oxygen network's true-crime show "Snapped" explored her case in a 2020 episode, and actress Elizabeth Montgomery played Moore in a made-for-TV movie called “The Black Widow Murders.”

Moore's sentence was for poisoning her longtime boyfriend Raymond Reid with arsenic in 1986, but, as the News & Record reports, she was "the presumed perpetrator of a string of arsenic poisonings — some fatal — that investigators, prosecutors and family members believed began in 1966." Among the list of her alleged victims are her father, mother-in-law, sister-in-law and her first husband. Her second husband, Rev. Dwight Moore, survived and testified against her.

Carlette Parker

Parker, now 59, was convicted of first-degree kidnapping and murder in 1999. Prosecutors said Parker drowned 86-year-old Alice Covington after Covington discovered that Parker was stealing money from her, according to WRAL. Covington's body was found in her car, which was parked in a wooded area in Morrisville.

Out of the 137 inmates sitting on death row, nearly 100 were convicted in a 10-year period from 1992 to 2022. While some have died on death row before ever reaching their executions, the overall number of death sentences has dropped dramatically since the 1990s. Joshua Burgess, who killed his 15-year-old daughter, is the sole death row inmate from 2022. There are none currently serving from 2021 or 2020.

The last execution, that of Samuel R. Flippen, of Forsyth County, took place in August 2006. Since Flippen’s execution, legal challenges to North Carolina’s death penalty have forced a pause in executions.

Below you'll find a full list of North Carolina's death row inmates as of Feb. 16.