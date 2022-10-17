GREENSBORO, NC (WGHP) – If votes were equal to donated dollars – as some suggest that they might – then the choice for North Carolina’s next member of the U.S. Senate would be all but decided.

But whether Democrat Cheri Beasley or Republican Ted Budd will head to Washington to fill Republican Richard Burr’s chair is not about the Benjamins, although Beasley’s huge lead in fundraising is strictly about that currency.

U.S. Rep. Ted Budd (right) shakes the hand of Democrat Cheri Beasley before their debate earlier this month. (Travis Long/The News & Observer via AP, Pool)

Voters start their in-person treks to the polls on Thursday, and before they do they are throwing all sorts of cash at both candidates, based on quarterly reports filed with the Federal Election Commission.

Beasley added about $13.4 million and has raised $29.4 million overall. Budd has taken in about $11.1 million, including nearly $4.8 million in the quarter that ended on Sept. 30, his best so far.

That’s nearly $40 million being spent on a decision that could decide which party controls the Senate starting in January, and it doesn’t even include the millions more being spent on advertising by political action committees that support the candidates.

Beasley, a former chief justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court, and Budd, a gun-shop owner from Advance who has represented the 13th Congressional District since 2016, are in a race that the polls show to be a very small lead for Budd after being nearly dead-even.

Budd’s campaign points out that his fundraising has surpassed the work of Sen. Thom Tillis in 2014 and 2020 and Burr in 2016 and that in all three winning campaigns the Democrat outraised them.

“Now that you’ve got the proper historical context, and since the Beasley campaign only outraised us by $9 million or so, I think we can all agree it’s pretty clear she’s on a glide path to defeat,” Jonathan Felts, senior adviser to the Ted Budd campaign, said in the release about the report.

Beasley has outraised Budd every quarter since she entered the race, and her staff says that she has received contributions from all 100 counties and says that 93% are $100 or less.

But Beasley’s list of more than 50,000 donors does include political action committees and larger individual donors that are limited to one $5,000 contribution per quarter.

“Cheri has earned unmatched support in every quarter of this race because North Carolinians know she is the only candidate who will stand up for the people of North Carolina and put them first – every day, every time,” Travis Brimm, Beasley’s campaign manager, said in a release about the report. “Not even the millions of dollars Congressman Budd’s special-interest pals are spending to lie about Cheri’s record can hide the fact that his campaign is flailing as voters learn about his corrupt and extreme record of putting special interests first.”

Budd, for his part, says that the numbers he cares about are “the families of North Carolina are the skyrocketing cost of living due to inflation and the rising violent crime rates. Joe Biden’s policies, supported by Cheri Beasley, are making life worse. I’m running to stop those bad policies and make life better.”

Libertarian Shannon Bray, a Department of Defense employee from Apex, and Green Party candidate Matthew Hoh, a retired State Department employee from Wake Forest, also are on the ballot. Bray did not file an FEC report by Friday’s deadline, and Hoh showed about $140,000 in total contributions, including $15 from himself.

Congressional races

Two Democrats also increased their fund-raising edge in their races for Congress. Incumbent Rep. Kathy Manning (D-Greensboro) added nearly $674,000 in the third quarter and has more than $1.13 million on hand in her effort to continue to represent the 6th Congressional District.

Her challenger, Republican newcomer Chris Castelli of Southern Pines, added $201,405 and has about $150,000 on hand. Castelli also loaned his campaign $150,000.

Foushee, a state senator from Durham, is seeking to replace retiring Democrat David Price in the 4th District, which includes Alamance County, and she added nearly $176,000 and has about $140,000 on hand in her race against Republican Courtney Geels, a nurse from Durham. Geels added more than $146,000 and has $103,660.

The three other districts serving the Piedmont Triad are represented by Republican incumbents with strong fundraising leads.

5th District: Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-Banner Elk) added nearly $354,000 in her race against Democrat Kyle Parrish, whose campaign isn’t really drawing support. He loaned his campaign $10,500, and it has added only about $28,000.

8th District: Scott Huffman, the Democrat challenging incumbent Rep. Dan Bishop (R-Charlotte), has generated donations (about $132,000 this quarter and more than $1 million to spend), but Bishop doubled his fundraising and has about $1.1 million on hand.

9th District: Rep. Richard Hudson (R-Moore County) added more than $400,000 and has more than $1.5 million to spend in his race against state Sen. Ben Clark, whose campaign has only about $34,761 in the bank after taking out a $50,000 loan.