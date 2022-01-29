Who got the most snow in North Carolina? National Weather Service releases list of highest reports

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — The National Weather Service in Raleigh released a list of the areas that got the most snow overnight, as reported by members of the community.

The list highlighted the top 20 reports of snowfall from Friday night in Saturday morning.

According to NWS, the northwest and southern Piedmont Triad saw the highest amounts.

While the data was submitted by average people and not by NWS researchers, certain patterns stand out. For example, multiple people reported over two and three inches in the Asheboro area. Same for Randleman.

At about 1:30 p.m. Saturday, the NWS Raleigh posted on Facebook, "Yikes, it's cold out there! Temps mostly in the 30s, combined with wind gusts of 20-30 mph, is generating wind chill values in the teens to 20s. Be sure to layer up if heading out!!"

According to area forecast discussion from NWS, the snow showers had moved to the east as of 9:45 a.m. Saturday morning when all winter weather advisories for central North Carolina expired.

Skies are expected to clear from west to east in the early afternoon with a clear evening and night.

Temperatures in the Piedmont Triad, near the Virginia border, were in the upper 20s with other areas hovering at about 30 to 33 degrees.