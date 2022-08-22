GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in greater Greensboro is almost closer to last year’s average than it is to the price you paid last month.

And the Piedmont Triad again has some of the cheapest prices in North Carolina.

For the record, GasBuddy.com quotes that price as of Sunday as a flat $3.50 per gallon. AAA has it at $3.558 as of today.

Prices are still going down (NEXSTAR)

The average a week ago was 11.6 cents higher, GasBuddy reports, but the real news is that price is 55.8 cents cheaper than in July but 65.4 cents higher than 2021. Move each price a nickel, and you are in the middle.

For what it’s worth, the average price across the nation is $3.86, down 5.1 cents this week and 51.3 cents since last month. But that remains 72.2 cents higher than a year ago.

Diesel is at $4.97, but that’s 6.3 cents lower than last week and the first time below $5 in months. Those data are based on GasBuddy’s survey of 150,00 stations.

Spanning North Carolina, GasBuddy has the price at $3.57 per gallon, down 7 cents from last week’s $3.64. AAA has the price at $3.593, down barely from Sunday, about 7 cents from last week and about 49 cents from last month.

If you want more comparisons, Winston-Sale is reporting $3.53 a gallon, down by 11.5 cents, and Durham’s price is $3.81, down 11.3 cents.

Will good news last?

GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan.

But is all this good news around the state going to end soon?

“While some areas saw gas prices rise slightly last week, the national average saw yet another weekly decline, extending the streak to ten straight weeks,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said in his weekly report. “The pace of declines is certainly slowing down as oil prices have bounced up slightly, but the West Coast and Northeastern U.S. are areas that still may see gas prices decline, while the South and Midwest see the drop fade and potentially slight increases.”

Two outlets in Lexington – Mobil ($3.18) and Sheetz ($3.19) on Main Street – and the BP on Dixie Drive in Asheboro ($3.22) were among the 10 cheapest prices in the state.

A Circle K on Hotel Drive in New Bern was the cheapest, at $3.17, GasBuddy reported. The cheapest station in Greensboro was priced at $3.20 as of Sunday, and the most expensive was $4.15.

DeHaan noted that “the average price of diesel has fallen below $5 per gallon for the first time since March, likely helping to cool off aggressive inflation numbers. Thus far, Mother Nature has spared us from disruptions from hurricanes, but that remains a wildcard as we head into the peak of hurricane season.”

Trend data

Here’s the 10-year historical data for Aug. 22:

GSO U.S.

2021: $2.85 $3.14

2020: $2.03 $2.18

2019: $2.38 $2.60

2018: $2.64 $2.82

2017: $2.18 $2.34

2016: $2.02 $2.17

2015: $2.29 $2.62

2014: $3.31 $3.43

2013: $3.42 $3.52

2012: $3.70 $3.71

