GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – North Carolina has some of the best-run cities in the nation.

If you didn’t already know that, let the data prove the facts: Durham ranked No. 14, Raleigh was No. 19 and Greensboro was No. 35 among 149 cities evaluated by WalletHub, the financial advice website that collects and analyzes data to help us understand what’s happening around us.

Charlotte, the only other city from the state that was evaluated (no, we don’t know why Winston-Salem and Fayetteville were omitted), came in at No. 124.

“Greensboro, NC downtown skyline on a cloudy day (part of the Piedmont Triad.)” (Getty Images)

WalletHub used data from topics such as inflation, high homicide rates, tax rates, health care, educational accomplishment and other factors we might consider in evaluating the communities in which we live.

No fingers were pointed at individuals, and cities have various forms of government structures that are a little bit of fruit salad by comparison.

What was learned was that the larger the city, the more likely that government would be less inefficient. No. 1 was Nampa, Idaho – a city of slightly more than 100,000, just west of Boise, which coincidentally ranked No. 4 – and No. 149 was San Francisco. You probably don’t need an explainer about that one. New York was near the bottom, too.

Those rankings were based on comparative indexes for two broad topics: “Quality of City Services” and “Total Budget per Capita” (more on those later), and Nampa was No. 1 for the budget index. Huntington Beach, California, ranked No. 1 for quality of services (although it was No. 21 overall).

Following Nampa in the overall rank were Lexington, Kentucky; Nashua, New Hampshire; Boise; Provo, Utah; Lincoln, Nebraska; Fort Wayne, Indiana; Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Las Cruces, New Mexico; and Missoula, Montana.

Preceding San Francisco in the bottom five were (in order, starting with No. 145) Flint, Michigan; Cleveland; New York; and Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Durham earned its No. 14 by being balanced (30th for services and 24th for budget). Raleigh was among the best for services (13th) but only 39th for budget. Greensboro didn’t do well on services (66th) but was much better on budget (32nd).

San Francisco doesn’t fare so well (GETTY IMAGES)

Cities in North Carolina use a “weak-mayor” form of leadership. The mayor is elected in a citywide vote to lead the City Council, but the council hires a professional city manager who is in operational control of everything else, including recruiting police and fire chiefs.

To that point, Greensboro ranked No. 6 nationally for financial stability, and Durham was seventh, Raleigh 12th and Charlotte 13th in that category.

Michael Touchton, University of Miami (WALLETHUB)

WalletHub broke down its overall rankings by a variety of subcategories, and cities fluctuated significantly. Charlotte, which was so low on the overall list, was eighth for its economy but was dragged down by being 91st in education.

Michael Touchton, a political science professor at the University of Miami, said evaluating how well cities are run sometimes is based on economic factors, but not always.

“Like the change in the value of the commercial and residential property, the unemployment rate, the poverty rate, and the real, per capita GDP of the city,” Touchton told WalletHub. “Some are behavioral, like the net inflow/outflow of residents, the percentage of residents using public schools, the average education level of citizens, etc., and some are opinion-based, like citizens’ satisfaction with the city as a place to live.”

This is how they did it

WalletHub used six total categories to inform the overall ranking: Financial Stability, Education, Health, Safety, Economy and Infrastructure & Pollution. Those led to 36 grouped metrics, which were weighted, assigned point totals and then ranked.

The overall “Quality of City Services” score is based on a weighted average across all the metrics. And then that score was divided by the “Total Budget per Capita” to create the overall ranking.

Financial stability includes credit rating, and education is based on system quality as well as graduation rates – two factors seldom aligned with city management.

Health and safety ratings include factors such as hospital beds available, mortality rates, crime rates and homelessness. Economy is based on unemployment, household income, home sales and typical financial data. Infrastructure includes roads/community, recreation and water quality.

More rankings for NC cities

When you rank cities for how well they are run in the various subcategories, there’s a wide range among North Carolina’s four cities. You can scroll through the large chart and sort through various categories to find:

Only Greensboro and Durham, Nos. 40 and 41 respectively, ranked among the top 50 for education.

Raleigh and Durham were Nos. 26 and 27, respectively, for health, and Greensboro was No. 117.

For safety, Raleigh was No. 32, Durham was No. 73, Charlotte was No. 78, and Greensboro was No. 107.

After Charlotte in economy were Raleigh (13th), Durham (33rd) and Greensboro (84th).

In infrastructure and pollution, Raleigh was best in the state – but at No. 89, followed by Charlotte (123) and Greensboro (126). It is unclear which factors dropped those cities – all with robust public transportation and trail systems – so low.

What problems lie ahead?

James Davenport, Rose State College (WALLETHUB)

“There are a variety of issues facing cities in the U.S. today,” James Davenport, a social sciences professor at Rose State College in Oklahoma, told WalletHub. “Improved transportation infrastructure, increasingly diverse populations that strain traditional decision-making processes, ensuring adequate educational options that meet the needs of families as well as supporting local workforce needs, the lack of citizen participation in local governments, and criminal justice issues.

“But perhaps the most pressing issue facing American cities today is the decreasing availability of affordable housing – especially for those at the lower ends of the income ladder. While the worst situations can be found in coastal cities (San Francisco, New York, Boston, etc.), this is not exclusive to these communities. Local governments are primarily the culprits in this situation but also have to be the solutions.”

James Quirk, American University (WALLETHUB)

James Quirk, a public affairs instructor at American University in Washington, D.C, had a simpler list: “Housing; business community; education; public safety; transportation; and environmental issues. Today these challenges come with renewed attention to different social and justice concerns and changing work habits including WFH [working from home].

“Some overlap among these – some young college graduates want good and flexible jobs in walkable, vibrant, affordable neighborhoods attentive to the environment and diversity; some of our senior citizens have their own web of housing, transportation, healthcare, and other needs.

“On housing specifically, many cities need to address short-term and long-term questions about homelessness, density, affordability, and gentrification.