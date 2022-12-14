GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — There are 137 people on North Carolina’s death row roster — 135 men and two women, according to state data.

The state hasn’t carried out an execution since 2006. Due to a series of lawsuits, a de facto moratorium on executions in North Carolina has been in place since then.

Samuel Flippen was the last person executed in North Carolina. He was put to death on Aug. 18, 2006, for the murder of his 2-year-old stepdaughter.

The N.C. General Assembly eliminated execution by lethal gas in 1998, making lethal injection the state’s only method of execution. The state assumed the power to execute criminals in 1910 and used the electric chair as its execution method for 28 years. The state used the gas chamber in 1936. In 1983, the General Assembly allowed death row inmates to choose lethal injection or the gas chamber.

Several current death row inmates were convicted in Eastern North Carolina. A list of those inmates is below. This chart includes each inmate’s name, the county in which they were convicted, their sex and the specific charges that resulted in their death sentence. Click the links in the “offense” column for a complete list of charges each inmate was convicted of.

NAMECOUNTY OF CONVICTIONADMISSION DATEM/FOFFENSE
Jerry Conner Gates April 30, 1991MTwo counts of first-degree murder
Michael ReevesCraven May 14, 1992MFirst-degree murder
Warren GregoryPittMay 18, 1993MTwo counts of first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury
Vincent Wooten PittApril 29, 1994MFirst-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury
Wade Cole CamdenJune 14, 1994MTwo counts of first-degree murder
Charles P. BondBertieMarch 24, 1995MFirst-degree murder, two counts of first-degree kidnapping
Timothy RichardsonNashJune 1, 1995MFirst-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping
Stacey TylerHertford Nov. 14, 1995MFirst-degree murder
Melvin WhiteCravenOct. 15, 1996MFirst-degree murder
Terrence Taylor LenoirFeb. 18, 1997MTwo counts of first-degree murder
Johnny HydeOnslow July 23, 1998MFirst-degree murder, first-degree burglary, first-degree conspiracy to commit burglary
Mark Squires PittMay 17, 2000MTwo counts of first-degree murder
Bryan Christopher Bell Onslow Aug. 24, 2001MFirst-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping, burning personal property
Clifford Ray Miller Onslow Oct. 25, 2001MFirst-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping, robbery with a dangerous weapon, armed robbery conspiracy
Reche Smith WashingtonMarch 14, 2002MFirst-degree murder
Antwan AnthonyPittApril 4, 2016MThree counts of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon
David Godwin CarteretApril 23, 2019MFirst-degree murder
Mikel Brady DareOct. 28, 2019MFour counts of first-degree murder
Information provided by North Carolina Department of Public Safety

Click here to view a complete list of North Carolina death row inmates.