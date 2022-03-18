GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Your college student maybe at the beach, and your high school student maybe planning to go there next month.

But if you are an adult who lives in North Carolina, chances are you are planning to go on spring break yourself – and without the kids.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA – MARCH 04: People enjoy themselves on the beach on March 04, 2021 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. College students have begun to arrive in the South Florida area for the annual spring break ritual. City officials are anticipating a large spring break crowd as the coronavirus pandemic continues. They are advising people to wear masks if they cannot social distance. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

FamilyDesitinationsGuide.com reported that nearly 6 in 10 adults in North Carolina are planning to go on spring break by themselves. And the survey showed that men were keener on this idea than women.

By comparison, that figure is a percentage point or so lower than those in Florida and Georgia but a good four to five points higher than Virginia and South Carolina.

FamilyDestinationsGuide surveyed 4,730 adults nationally this month to derive these views. Nearly 8 in 10 Idahoans said they would plan a child-free spring break getaway, the highest rate in any state, and Tennessee, Maine, Montana, Missouri and Wyoming were only slightly behind.

Nebraska was by far the lowest rate, with 31% said they were going anywhere, kids or not. West Virginians were at 32%.

“It’s not just students who need a break after the past couple of years,” Rose Ackermann, executive editor at FamilyDestinationsGuide.com, said in a release about the data. “Mom and Dad deserve a bit of fun of their own, too.”

Distance sign on the beach at Key West (GETTY)

Cabo San Lucas Marina (GETTY)

Where are we going?

Planning those adult spring break trips is one thing, but respondents from North Carolina said they wouldn’t be taking simple drives to Kitty Hawk, Myrtle Beach or Gatlinburg. In fact, their top seven destinations aren’t much different from those their children might choose:

Key West, Florida, where there are plenty of adult activities and recreation.

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, which is a long way from North Carolina but known for its partying, snorkeling, diving and deep-sea fishing.

Las Vegas, which requires no comment.

Miami Beach, which has beach activity and beaches lined with bars and restaurants – some of them very upscale.

Panama City Beach, Florida, which is on the Gulf Coast and comparatively not far or expensive. It’s also one of those places MTV has featured during spring break and your kids might have gone.

Cancun, Mexico, which is another long-distance and more expensive option but with plenty of bang for those bucks.

South Padre Island, Texas, which young people like as well. So there would be plenty of kids, even if you don’t take your own.

What happened to Fort Lauderdale and Daytona Beach?

Scenic view of the coastline of Panama City Beach in Panama City, Florida (GETTY)

Beach in South Padre Island, Texas. South Padre Island, Texas. (GETTY)