GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – With COVID-19 restrictions generally – if not fully – eased, get ready to see those mortar-board hats taking flight in celebration.

Tens of thousands of newly minted college graduates will receive their sheepskins starting Friday and continuing through the next two weeks as universities and colleges across the Triad – and North Carolina in general – recognize those cap-and-gown traditions.

Stephen Colbert gives the commencement address during the Wake Forest University graduation in 2015. (Bruce Chapman/Winston-Salem Journal)

The University of North Carolina at Greensboro and Appalachian State University will begin the processionals on Friday night, and Elon University will complete the series of ceremonies on May 20.

These schedules range from a series of ceremonies at some universities to large omnibus graduations in football stadiums and basketball coliseums to school-specific events in smaller venues.

The scheduling always involves numerous moving targets, such as Mother’s Day – don’t forget that it’s Sunday – and even shared facilities, such as occurs with UNCG and NC A&T, both of which fill Greensboro Coliseum.

That doesn’t even consider the weather, which can be an issue because several schools hold their ceremonies in various outdoor gathering places. Some have contingencies. Some will stay outdoors, rain or shine.

This also serves as a tip to those who may attend or even who might be in the area. Commencements typically eat up hotel rooms in the same way a big football weekend can, and you might find traversing the areas around coliseums and stadia difficult because of overflow crowds. NC A&T’s ceremony typically fills the parking lot at the Greensboro Coliseum and then spills onto surface streets for a few blocks in any direction.

One more thing: Some schools still employ COVID-19 masking restrictions. At least one says it hasn’t decided on its policy. Check ahead before you show up bare-faced.

So with those pieces of public service in mind, we present the lineup for graduation ceremonies scheduled in the Triad and at other major universities around North Carolina.

The queue

APPALACHIAN STATE UNIVERSITY: School of Music, College of Education, 9 a.m., Friday; College of Health Sciences, 1 p.m., Friday; College of Fine Arts and Applied Arts, 4 p.m., Friday; College of Business, 9 a.m., Saturday; College of Arts and Sciences (Anthropology, Biology, Chemistry and Fermentation Sciences, Computer Science, Geography and Planning, Geological and Environmental Sciences, Government and Justice Studies, Mathematical Sciences, Physics and Astronomy), 1 p.m., Saturday; College of Arts & Sciences (English, History, Interdisciplinary Studies, Languages, Literatures and Cultures, Philosophy and Religion, Psychology and Sociology), 4 p.m., Saturday. Graduate diplomas are distributed by major. All ceremonies are at the Holmes Convocation Center, 111 Rivers St., in Boone.

BARTON COLLEGE: 10:30 a.m., May 14. Here is more information.

BELMONT ABBEY COLLEGE: 11 a.m., May 14. Here is more information.

BENNETT COLLEGE: 10 a.m., May 14, on campus in front of Annie Merner Pfeiffer Chapel, Greensboro. This is a ticketed event. Here is more information.

BREVARD COLLEGE: 9 a.m., May 7, at the Betty Neale Academy Quadrangle. Rain site: Porter Center. Here is more information.

CAMPBELL UNIVERSITY: School of Osteopathic Medicine, 10 a.m., May 12, at Barker-Lane Stadium; School of Law, 10 a.m., May 13, at Memorial Auditorium; College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, 3 p.m., May 13, at Barker-Lane Stadium; Divinity School, 7 p.m., May 13, at Hobson’s Performing Arts Center; College of Arts and Sciences, School of Business, School of Education, School of Engineering, 9 a.m., May 14, at Barker-Lane Stadium. Here is more information.

CAROLINA UNIVERSITY: 5:30 p.m., May 6, at Benton Convention Center. Here is more information.

CATAWBA COLLEGE: School of Arts and Sciences, School of Performing Arts, 9 a.m., May 7; School of Business, School of Education, 12 p.m., May 7; School of Health Services, 2 p.m., May 7, at the Keppel Auditorium, Robertson College-Community Center. Here is more information.

CHOWAN UNIVERSITY: 10 a.m., May 7, at Garrison Stadium. Here is more information.

DAVIDSON COLLEGE: 10 a.m., May 15, at Front Campus. Here is more information.

DUKE UNIVERSITY: 9:30 a.m., May 8, at Brooks Field in Wallace Wade Stadium. Here is more information.

EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY: 9 a.m., May 6, at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Here is more information.

ELIZABETH CITY STATE UNIVERSITY: 9 a.m., May 7, in the R.L. Vaughan Center. Here is more information.

ELON UNIVERSITY: Graduate school commencement is at 7 p.m., May 18, in Alumni Gymnasium on campus; Schools of Business and Communications, 9 a.m., May 20; School of Education and College of Arts and Sciences, 2 p.m., May 20. Both events are in Schar Center, 542 N. Williamson Ave., Elon. These are ticketed events. More information can be found here.

FAYETTEVILLE STATE UNIVERSITY: 9 a.m., May 7, at Luther “Nick” Jeralds Stadium. Here is more information.

GARDNER-WEBB UNIVERSITY: 7:30 p.m., May 6, in the Spangler Stadium. Here is more information.

GREENSBORO COLLEGE: 10 a.m.-noon, Saturday, on the front campus, 815 W. Market St. For details visit the commencement site.

GUILFORD COLLEGE: 9 a.m., May 14, on the Academic Quad on campus, 5800 West Friendly Ave., Greensboro. Instructions about parking, COVID-19 requirements and other information is here.

HIGH POINT UNIVERSITY: 9 a.m. Saturday on the Roberts Hall Lawn. Details about the ceremony can be found here. The graduation ceremony will be streamed live here.

JOHNSON C. SMITH UNIVERSITY: 11 a.m., May 15, at Bojangles Coliseum. Here is more information.

LEES-MCRARE COLLEGE: 11 a.m., May 7, at Tate Lawn. Here is more information.

LENOIR-RHYNE UNIVERSITY: Colombia Campus: 10 a.m., May 5, at Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center; Hickory Campus: 6 p.m., May 6, at LP Frans Stadium; Asheville Campus: 10 a.m., May 7, at Orange Peel. Here is more information.

LIVINGSTONE COLLEGE: 9 a.m., May 5, at Alumni Memorial Stadium. Here is more information.

MARS HILL UNIVERSITY: 9:30 a.m., May 21, at Moore Auditorium. Here is more information.

MEREDITH COLLEGE: 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m., May 14, in the courtyard of Johnson Hall. Here is more information.

METHODIST UNIVERSITY: 10 a.m., May 7, at Segra Stadium. Here is more information.

MONTREAT COLLEGE: 2 p.m., May 15, at Anderson Auditorium. Here is more information.

NORTH CAROLINA A&T STATE UNIVERSITY: 8:30 a.m., May 14, at Greensboro Coliseum. Masks are required. You can find more information here.

NORTH CAROLINA STATE UNIVERSITY: 9 a.m., Saturday at PNC Arena, 1400 Edwards Mill Road, Raleigh. You can find out details at the NC State ceremony site.

NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL UNIVERSITY: 8 a.m., Saturday, at O’Kelly-Riddick Stadium, 1801 Fayetteville St., Durham. Get more details here.

PFEIFFER UNIVERSITY: 10:30 a.m., May 14, at Misenheimer, NC, Merner Gym. Here is more information.

QUEENS UNIVERSITY OF CHARLOTTE: 9 a.m., May 7, on Hall Brown Terrace behind Queens Hall. Here is more information.

SALEM COLLEGE: 10 a.m., Saturday at May Dell, 601 Church St. S. in Winston-Salem. Here are details about this ticketed event.

UNC CHAPEL HILL: Public Policy commencements are at 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m., Friday at the William and Ida Friday Center; general commencement is at 9 a.m., Sunday, in Kenan Stadium, 104 Stadium Drive in Chapel Hill. There are various school graduations on Saturday and Sunday at various facilities.

UNC CHARLOTTE: Colleges of Business, Engineering and Health and Human Services, 9:30 a.m., May 13; Graduate School, 6 p.m., May 13; Colleges of Arts & Agriculture, Computing and Informatics, Education and Liberal Arts & Sciences, 9:30 a.m., May 14. All events are in the Jerry Richard Football Stadium, rain or shine. Find out more information here.

UNC GREENSBORO: Doctoral hooding ceremony, 10 a.m., Thursday at the UNCG Auditorium; undergraduate and graduate, 10 a.m., Friday; and School of Health and Human Sciences, 6 p.m., Friday. Both of those events at the Greensboro Coliseum. Find out more information.

UNC PEMBROKE: Undergraduate: 9 a.m., May 14, in the Quad between Livermore Library and Old Main; Graduate: 7 p.m., May 13, in the Quad between Livermore Library and Old Main. Here is more information.

UNC SCHOOL OF THE ARTS: 4 p.m., Saturday, at the Benton Convention Center, 301 W. 5th St., in downtown Winston-Salem. Check out the various events here.

UNC WILMINGTON: Social Sciences, Creative Arts and Liberal Studies, 1 p.m., May 13; Sciences and Humanities, 5 p.m., May 13; College of Health and Human Services, 9 a.m., May 14; Cameron School of Business and Watson College of Education, 1 p.m., May 14. Here is more information.

WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY: 9 a.m., May 16, on Hearn Plaza on the campus in Winston-Salem. For other events, parking and guest information, visit this site.

WARREN WILSON COLLEGE: 10 a.m., May 7, on the Sunderland Lawn. Here is more information.

WESTERN CAROLINA UNIVERSITY: Graduate – 7 p.m., May 6, at the Liston B. Ramsey Regional Activity Center. Undergraduate: Arts and Sciences, Education and Allied Professions, Fine and Performing Arts – 10 a.m., May 7, at the Liston B. Ramsey Regional Activity Center. Undergraduate: Business, Engineering and Technology, Health and Human Sciences – 3 p.m., May 7, at the Liston B. Ramsey Regional Activity Center. Here is more information.

WILLIAM PEACE UNIVERSITY: 9:30 a.m., May 7, on the University Main Lawn. Here is more information.

WINGATE UNIVERSITY: Undergrad – 9 a.m., May 17, on the Academic Quad. Graduate – 9 a.m., May 18, on the Academic Quad. Here is more information.

WINSTON-SALEM STATE UNIVERSITY: 9:45 a.m., May 13, at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 2825 University Parkway, Winston-Salem. You can find more information.