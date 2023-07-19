RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — While the sights around Falls Lake are calming, the aroma in the air is a different story this week.

“Maybe like fishy, a little bit,” Kristin Giordano described it.

“Sulfury smell, I would say,” said Daniel Tatum.

North of the Falls Lake dam, Giordano said she was only catching a hint of the sour scent.

“I did smell it today when I came out, but I’ve been here, like, over the weekend and during the week and I haven’t smelt anything. But today, it was a little, a little funky,” said Giordano.

The source of the smell can be found at the Falls Lake dam where Matthew Cox is getting ready for a day kayaking on the water. He keeps track of the speed of water coming into the Neuse River and said the water was traveling faster.

“When it’s really pumping, soon as you’re coming in at the bridge, it’s really strong and we wonder what it is,” Cox said of the odor stench surrounding Falls Lake.

CBS 17 wondered too and learned that decomposing organic material sits at the bottom of the lake. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers regulates how much water is released from the dam. When they release large amounts of water, stinky water from the bottom rises.

Hydrogen sulfide is the gas causing the smell.

Daniel Tatum, joining Cox on the Neuse River, said the smell comes and goes around here.

“As soon as I hit this portion, [it was like] a foot of water hit me. I just went lightheaded, almost. I just did not want to be here for a second,” he said.

While unpleasant, it’s not keeping any of them from enjoying the water on these hot days.

“You go over there to the lake portion of it, it doesn’t smell bad over there,” said Tatum.

While the funk in the air isn’t pleasant, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says the water is not unsafe.

A natural version of this process happens in the fall. During the summer, Falls Lake separates into layers of water each with a different temperature. During the fall, the surface layer cools and sinks. When this happens, it forces water from the bottom layer up to the surface in a process called ‘turnover’. That decomposing organic matter at the lake bottom rises and brings the smell as it does in the summer.