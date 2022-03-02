What to expect from Kamala Harris today in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Vice President Kamala Harris is traveling to Durham today to talk to the local community about investments in workers.

Harris, along with Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh, will be in the Triangle to discuss the goal of the investment to create good-paying, union jobs.

At 8:30 a.m. eastern Harris will depart Washington, D.C., from Joint Base Andrews and arrive at Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

At 10:25 a.m. eastern she will get a tour of an apprentice program at Durham Technical Community College before delivering remarks at 11 a.m. eastern with Walsh.

According to a press release from the White House, Harris’ 11 a.m. remarks are to “highlight the Biden-Harris’s Administration historic investments in workers.”

Harris will then begin her return to D.C. at 3:20 p.m. eastern out of RDU.

