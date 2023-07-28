HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) – Extreme heat brings unique challenges for the state’s $100 billion agriculture industry.

Farmers in central North Carolina are doing what they can to keep crops and livestock healthy as heat indexes are expected to break triple digits this week.

Curt Honeycutt, who owns Honeycutt Farms, said those kinds of temperatures can become critical for crops, like his sweet corn.

“When it gets above 95 degrees in that canopy, the crop can look like this and literally be nothing on the stock,” Honeycutt said.

For Honeycutt, his harvest is healthy thanks to wet weather and planting weeks ahead of the heat wave.

“They’re able to pull through if we’ve done our part to have a healthy root system under that plant,” Honeycutt said.

The farm has more than 100 cattle, which Honeycutt said is most susceptible to the heat. He’s had to change feeding schedules, clear out woods for shade and frequently patrol pastures to make sure his animals don’t succumb to the heat.

“We decided to come into this block of woods here and we cleaned out the undergrowth so that the cattle could come in here during the day and have some shade to get out of the weather,” Honeycutt said.