(WGHP) — Winds near 40 mph struck parts of North Carolina as Idalia cut across Florida, Georgia and South Carolina to reach the Atlantic Ocean.

The National Weather Service in Raleigh released reports Thursday morning detailing how much rain the state has gotten from the storm in the previous 24 hours, as well as some of the wind speeds recorded.

Topping the rainfall list, Raeford in Hoke County reported 3.44 inches, Laurinburg in Scotland County reported 3.23 inches, and Fayetteville in Cumberland County reported 3.14 inches.

Here are the highest 24-hour precipitation totals reported for each county listed:

Wake County saw the most powerful wind speeds in the state with 44 mph recorded in Raleigh. Fayetteville in Cumberland County, Greensboro in Guilford County, Camp Mackall in Scotland County and Mount Olive in Wayne County all recorded the next-highest total at 39 mph.

Here are the highest wind speeds recorded for each county listed:

By the early afternoon, forecasters expect rainfall to die down across eastern North Carolina. Another 0.5 to 1.5 inches of rain are still possible.

As of Thursday morning, the National Hurricane Center reports that the storm is about 85 miles southeast of Cape Lookout, North Carolina, continuing further east at 20 mph. Forecasters expect it will continue moving away from North Carolina throughout Thursday and reach Bermuda over the weekend.

Cape Fear up to the North Carolina-Virginia border and both Pamlico and Albemarle sounds are under a Tropical Storm Warning.