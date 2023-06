GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker) — Summer vacation has already begun for some across the U.S., and if Memorial Day is any indication, travelers should expect a busy summer season in 2023.

That weekend, largely considered the unofficial start of summer, the Transportation Security Administration screened 9.79 million people, surpassing pre-pandemic levels. And half of Americans say they will take a trip this summer, according to a survey from Deloitte, up from 46% in 2022.

Trips abroad are spiking in popularity, as people try to make up for time lost during pandemic-era travel restrictions. However, as inflation makes travel more expensive, budget-conscious travelers are opting to cut costs by driving to their destinations and choosing to stay stateside. AAA expected 2 million more travelers on the road on Memorial Day weekend 2023 than on that weekend in 2022.

Beach destinations are popular this year, according to a survey from vacation-rental platform Vacasa, and outdoor recreation remains a top priority. Not only are beaches a great place to unwind and create family bonding moments, but they also boost people’s mental health.

So what makes a good beach town? Access to a beach, of course, but also plenty of indoor and outdoor activities to keep kids entertained, warm weather, and a long beach season.

Stacker crunched the numbers to find the best beach towns in North Carolina. To be considered a beach town, each city needed at least one beach that the Environmental Protection Agency monitors. Rankings were determined by a number of factors weighted by importance, including miles of shoreline, access to beach-related businesses based on Census Bureau County Business Patterns, and Zillow median home prices.

There are 178 beaches monitored by the EPA in North Carolina, totaling 303.8 miles of shoreline.

Read on to get some vacation-planning inspiration.

Sunset over Morehead City Waterfront (WNCT photo)

#25. Morehead City

– Number of beaches: 3

– Miles of shoreline: 1.1

– Average swim season length: 214 days

– Average county summer temperature: 79 degrees

– Median home price: $359,584

#24. Oak Island

– Number of beaches: 4

– Miles of shoreline: 5.2

– Average swim season length: 214 days

– Average county summer temperature: 80 degrees

– Median home price: $507,911

#23. Harkers Island

– Number of beaches: 3

– Miles of shoreline: 1.3

– Average swim season length: 214 days

– Average county summer temperature: 79 degrees

– Median home price: $335,550

Sunset at Goose Creek Landing Newport (WNCT photo)

#22. Newport

– Number of beaches: 4

– Miles of shoreline: 1.3

– Average swim season length: 214 days

– Average county summer temperature: 76 degrees

– Median home price: $294,879

The Washington waterfront in Beaufort County (WNCT photo)

#21. Washington

– Number of beaches: 5

– Miles of shoreline: 2.5

– Average swim season length: 214 days

– Average county summer temperature: 78 degrees

– Median home price: $216,764

#20. Rodanthe, North Carolina

– Number of beaches: 2

– Miles of shoreline: 5.4

– Average swim season length: 214 days

– Average county summer temperature: 79 degrees

– Median home price: $562,484

(CBS 17 file photo)

#19. Hatteras

– Number of beaches: 2

– Miles of shoreline: 4.6

– Average swim season length: 214 days

– Average county summer temperature: 79 degrees

– Median home price: $451,585

(WNCT photo)

#18. Swansboro

– Number of beaches: 3

– Miles of shoreline: 3.0

– Average swim season length: 214 days

– Average county summer temperature: 79 degrees

– Median home price: $314,751

#17. Carolina Beach

– Number of beaches: 5

– Miles of shoreline: 2.5

– Average swim season length: 214 days

– Average county summer temperature: 80 degrees

– Median home price: $558,401

#16. Southport

– Number of beaches: 4

– Miles of shoreline: 19.5

– Average swim season length: 214 days

– Average county summer temperature: 80 degrees

– Median home price: $383,184

Buxton (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

#15. Buxton

– Number of beaches: 1

– Miles of shoreline: 5.9

– Average swim season length: 214 days

– Average county summer temperature: 79 degrees

– Median home price: $429,957

#14. Kill Devil Hills

– Number of beaches: 9

– Miles of shoreline: 1.9

– Average swim season length: 214 days

– Average county summer temperature: 79 degrees

– Median home price: $475,014

Kitty Hawk beach (WAVY photo)

#13. Kitty Hawk

– Number of beaches: 4

– Miles of shoreline: 11.0

– Average swim season length: 214 days

– Average county summer temperature: 79 degrees

– Median home price: $597,728

(WNCT photo)

#12. Corolla

– Number of beaches: 5

– Miles of shoreline: 42.5

– Average swim season length: 214 days

– Average county summer temperature: 78 degrees

– Median home price: $834,625

#11. Ocean Isle Beach

– Number of beaches: 8

– Miles of shoreline: 20.5

– Average swim season length: 214 days

– Average county summer temperature: 80 degrees

– Median home price: $558,603

(Courtney Cortright, WNCT photo)

#10. Beaufort

– Number of beaches: 10

– Miles of shoreline: 1.7

– Average swim season length: 214 days

– Average county summer temperature: 79 degrees

– Median home price: $366,193

Kure Beach (Betty Roberson photo)

#9. Kure Beach

– Number of beaches: 6

– Miles of shoreline: 6.2

– Average swim season length: 214 days

– Average county summer temperature: 80 degrees

– Median home price: $710,732

Sneads Ferry (Donna Hailson photo)

#8. Sneads Ferry

– Number of beaches: 10

– Miles of shoreline: 31.5

– Average swim season length: 214 days

– Average county summer temperature: 79 degrees

– Median home price: $364,587

(Michael McCann photo)

#7. Ocracoke

– Number of beaches: 5

– Miles of shoreline: 32.0

– Average swim season length: 214 days

– Average county summer temperature: 79 degrees

– Median home price: $406,115

#6. Holly Ridge

– Number of beaches: 6

– Miles of shoreline: 11.8

– Average swim season length: 214 days

– Average county summer temperature: 79 degrees

– Median home price: $322,102

Wrightsville Beach, N.C.(Travis Long/The News & Observer via AP)

#5. Wrightsville Beach

– Number of beaches: 12

– Miles of shoreline: 5.9

– Average swim season length: 214 days

– Average county summer temperature: 80 degrees

– Median home price: $1,322,625

Salvo (Emily Davenport photo)

#4. Salvo

– Number of beaches: 5

– Miles of shoreline: 26.4

– Average swim season length: 214 days

– Average county summer temperature: 79 degrees

– Median home price: $579,070

(WNCT photo)

#3. Emerald Isle

– Number of beaches: 10

– Miles of shoreline: 17.0

– Average swim season length: 214 days

– Average county summer temperature: 79 degrees

– Median home price: $660,718

Nags Head (WNCT photo)

#2. Nags Head

– Number of beaches: 15

– Miles of shoreline: 20.7

– Average swim season length: 214 days

– Average county summer temperature: 79 degrees

– Median home price: $646,313

(WNCT photo)

#1. Atlantic Beach

– Number of beaches: 14

– Miles of shoreline: 13.0

– Average swim season length: 214 days

– Average county summer temperature: 79 degrees

– Median home price: $476,892