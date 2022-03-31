GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Whether and when your cost of gasoline goes down because of President Biden’s release of petroleum from the country’s surplus remains to be seen.

Biden’s move to release 1 million barrels a day is his second release of crude from that inventory in the past six months, and although that will mean there would be less foreign oil in our supplies, the cost of a gallon of gasoline at the pump really relies on the oil companies that set the prices.

As of Monday the average price of a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline was $3.98 in Greensboro, which was about 8.9 cents cheaper than the week before, 4 cents below North Carolina’s average and 25 cents cheaper than the national average ($4.23, which had not changed from the prior week), GasBuddy.com reported.

President Joe Biden speaks about his administration’s plans to combat rising gas prices in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, Thursday, March 31, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Regular unleaded is 44 cents higher than it was a month ago when Russia had just invaded Ukraine and sent prices spiraling, but also $1.45 a gallon higher than it was a year ago when businesses were trying to rebound from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The decline we’ve seen in average gas prices has been slowing down, as oil prices have held above $100 [a barrel] after declining under that level as recently as a few weeks ago,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said in a release. “For the near future, we’ll see a mix of slight decreases and some potential increases mixed in. California markets should finally cool off and areas could even move lower in Southern California, while the Great Lakes could see gas prices jump up after having fallen for the last week or so.

“While the national average should start to stabilize for the time being, there’s no telling what’s around the corner, at least for now, as the volatility in oil prices persists.”

GasBuddy compiles data from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering more than 150,000 gas stations across the country. By comparison, Winston-Salem’s average price is $4.01, and Durham’s is $4.10.

Still, those who follow the trends of the business are optimistic that the release of more oil into the marketplace surely will help prices. The U.S. produces more oil than any country in the world – about 80% more per day than Saudi Arabia and pre-war Russia, which are Nos. 2 and 3 – and it also exports a significant percentage of that oil. The U.S. also uses 20% of the world’s oil each day.

Many have suggested Biden’s climate-improvement policies, which shut down the Keystone Pipeline and introduced other limitations on the industry, are at the heart of this price increase. But there’s no real evidence that any of that affects the price on a day-to-day basis.

Here are a few things to know about what is happening:

What does it mean when the president releases fuel from the reserves?

An undated photo provided by the Department of Energy shows crude oil pipes at the Bryan Mound site near Freeport, Texas. President Joe Biden is dipping again into the nation’s petroleum stockpile to try to corral rising energy prices.The White House announced Thursday, March 31, 2022, that Biden ordered the release of 1 million barrels of oil per day from the strategic petroleum reserve for the next six months.(Department of Energy via AP)

In the 1970s, when OPEC sent the cost of gasoline spiraling – remember those lines on odd/even days at the pumps? – the U.S. created the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, which is a storage system of four underground reservoirs in Texas and Louisiana designed to provide emergency supplies. The reserve is only allowed to hold 727 million barrels, and the most recorded was 726.6 million, in 2009. The storage capacity is authorized for 714 million barrels now.

How often has a president done this?

It’s now five times, with Biden also having released 50 million barrels just before Thanksgiving. President George H.W. Bush released oil during 1991 because of the first Persian Gulf War. His son George W. Bush did it in 2005 after Hurricane Katrina, and Barack Obama did it in 2011 when there was war in Libya.

Where do North Carolina’s fuel outlets get their supplies?

No oil is produced in North Carolina, so the gasoline you buy is delivered from refineries elsewhere or perhaps even imported from another company. Distribution agencies that serve multiple retail outlets – you see those tanker trucks from time to time at the places you fill up – then deliver the gas to customers. It’s unclear exactly how many of those service North Carolina, but Thomas.net, an outfit that markets those companies, lists 30 distribution agents of all types and brands of fuel across North Carolina. The company also lists five different companies that serve the Greensboro area. What you may not know is that the brand on the pump may not specifically be tied to the name of the company providing the fuel. Marathon Oil, for instance, has few retail outlets in the area, but it delivers gasoline to pumps of various brands.

Tanker trucks load up with gas at Greensboro as Colonial Pipeline closure forces crews to transport by road

What about all that petroleum stored in those tanks along Interstate 40 near the airport?

You know about the Colonial Pipeline. When it was damaged and leaked in 2016 in Alabama, that caused major problems for both gas supplies and prices across the Southeast. And then last year hackers breached the system, causing distribution problems. Colonial Pipeline, the nation’s largest pipeline company, is based in Alpharetta, Ga., a suburb of Atlanta where it has a large storage facility, but its largest tank farm, more than 70 tanks, in its 5,500-mile network is on Gallimore Road in Greensboro, which is a hub to send petroleum products that originate in Texas on to the northeast.

What typically happens to prices when the president releases the fuel from the emergency supply?

History shows there is a positive move in prices, but it’s not as dramatic as you might hope. In 1991, the price went from $1.34 to $1.17 in about a month. In 2005, a gallon of gas was $3.04 on Sept. 5 and then $2.73 by Sept. 19. That happened also in 2012 and this past November when prices were about $3.39. Those are national averages at the times mentioned. You know what has happened since November. Prices that had fallen slightly at year’s end have risen dramatically because of Vladimir Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine, which led to a disruption of Russia’s contributions to the oil flow. That automatically increased prices.