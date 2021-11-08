‘What a blessing!’ NC man wins $813,336 jackpot

Money from the child tax credit advance could be a lifeline for many. (Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Derrick Lawrence, of Knightdale, won a Cash 5 jackpot worth $813,336 on Friday, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“I didn’t really look at the ticket until this afternoon,” Lawrence said. “I saw the numbers this morning, but I didn’t pay it no mind. And then I looked at the ticket again and thought, ‘Boy, those numbers look mighty familiar! Man, I gotta go downtown!’”

On Thursday, he and his wife stopped on the way to dinner at Oak Park Mart on Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh to buy some Quick Pick tickets for that night’s drawing.

One of the tickets matched all five numbers to win the jackpot.

“What a win!” he exclaimed. “My wife and I are just going to put the money towards retirement.”

Lawrence, who works at a pharmaceutical company, says he only has about seven years before retirement.

“I’m still trying to absorb all of this,” he said. “It’s truly a blessing!”

Lawrence claimed his prize Friday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $575,437.