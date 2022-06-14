RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — We’re in the final days of plastic bags for Wegmans locations across North Carolina and Virginia, according to a news release.

On July 1, the company plans to remove plastic bags from all four North Carolina locations—Chapel Hill, Raleigh, West Cary and Wake Forest—and the six Virginia stores where they have not yet been removed—Leesburg, Dulles, Potomac, Lake Manassas, Virginia Beach and Charlottesville.

The stores will continue to offer paper bags but for 5 cents per bag. Those 5 cents will in turn go to a local food bank.

There will be no charge if you bring your own bags, and that’s the whole idea behind Wegmans’ shift.

Wegmans is working to eliminate single-use plastic grocery bags companywide by the end of this year.

The company tested out this new practice at some of its stores in Virginia and saw that it worked to incentivize shoppers to switch to reusable bags. In these stores, shoppers used their own reusable bags or no bags in 75% to 80% of their transactions and paper bags in about 20% to 25% of transactions.

The next step will be to spread the new practice to the 27 stores across Maryland, Pennsylvania and Massachusetts.