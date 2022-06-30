JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — John Kopp and Tamara Burnette, of Jacksonville, said a $200,000 scratch-off win left them in shock, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“We were in the parking lot, and Tammy kept saying, ‘I think we won big,’” Kopp said.

Burnette said she started scratching the ticket in the parking lot, but she misread it at first.

“I didn’t have my glasses on, so I thought it just said $20,” she laughed. “Then I said, ‘Oh, wait. There’s more.’”

The couple bought the winning $5 Cash Payout ticket from the Publix on Marlin Drive in Jacksonville.

“I think we were in shock when we found out,” she added.

Kopp and Burnette collected their prize Wednesday at lottery headquarters. They chose to split the prize in half.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, each took home $71,011.

