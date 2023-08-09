WADESBORO, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Tuesday marked the third vigil heled in honor of Allisha Watts in the three weeks since she was reported missing in Charlotte.

Watts, 39, was last seen on July 16, and a missing person report was filed on July 19 by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police for the Moore County resident.

She and her boyfriend, James Dunmore, had tickets to see a comedy show at Bojangles Coliseum. It’s unknown if she made it to the show.

On July 18, Anson County authorities found Dunmore passed out in Watts’ vehicle outside of the local DMV office. Authorities later stated it appeared Dunmore had attempted to commit suicide.

Watts was not inside the vehicle.

Authorities have not said if they believed Dunmore was a suspect in this case, but a search warrant of his house revealed they had searched for any evidence of a murder.

The significance of the parking lot location is why Watts’ community held a vigil in the parking lot on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for her family told Queen City News, this was intentional.

“We want to feel her presence anywhere we can,” he said. “We have gone to her house to where she lives. Just to anticipate that we can get a vibe because we are missing her tremendously.”

The prayer vigil outside the DMV consisted of songs, but also a battle cry for answers to her disappearance.

“I declare my decree that Allisha Watts is coming home, in the name of Jesus,” one speaker said.

Another called on those who know Dunmore and Watts to speak up about any information which could lead to her return home.

When asked if a third week of vigils created discouragement, supporters at Tuesday’s event said no.

One woman said, “we search for the living, not for the dead. Our searches will reveal where she is. We get discouraged, but we don’t give up.”