KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WGHP) — Wawa, a convenience store chain that leads a national cult following from its Pennsylvania headquarters, is coming to North Carolina.

On Friday, the company hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the new location at 1900 N. Croatan Highway in Kill Devil Hills, along the Outer Banks.

“Wawa is thrilled to bring its unique mix of quality and convenience to the residents of North Carolina!” the company said in a news release. “The groundbreaking event in Kill Devil Hills will mark the start of construction and share Wawa’s commitment to providing fresh food and beverages, jobs, and community support to this location and beyond!”

Wawa and The Wawa Foundation also announced that it would be partnering with the Coast Guard Foundation and Dare County Special Olympics “as part of the company’s commitment to the community and the organizations who support our new neighbors.”

The company says that, in 1803, Wawa began as an iron foundry in New Jersey before opening its first retail store in April 1964 in Delaware County, Pennsylvania.

North Carolina marks Wawa’s seventh state, after Delaware, Maryland, Virginia and Florida among others mentioned, and follows about two weeks after the company celebrated its 1,000th store on April 27 with the opening of its Oaklyn, New Jersey location.