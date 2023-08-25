WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A soft opening with a classic car show and amusement rides kicked off the annual Winterville Watermelon Festival on Thursday.

Friday at 6 p.m. is when the opening ceremony will be held. Official activities like live music from Tell Me Lies and the Tams will be held on Friday. Around 30 vendors and rides will be present throughout Friday and Saturday’s festivities.

The festival will close on Saturday with The Marshall Tucker Band.

“We’ve got a lot of arrangements we’ve gotta make for the bands. We’ve got a lot of food we’ve gotta prepare for them, make sure we get all the trash cans we need. Those kinds of things. There’s a lot of tiny details that go into it,” said Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Rebecca Caveness.

She said that the festival was heavily supported by the Town of Winterville.

“I really hope that everybody can find something they love about the festival,” Caveness said. “I feel like we really try hard to have something for everybody. We’ve really got a hodgepodge mix of volunteers helping. So we’ve got a lot of ideas on the table and we try to pull together and make it all happen.”