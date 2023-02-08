FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman is in stable condition in a hospital after the Fayetteville Police Department said she was shot four times as two people attempted to steal her car.

The shooting happened around 1 p.m. on Monday at Cumberland’s Food Mart at 432 Cumberland Street in Fayetteville.

CBS 17 obtained a security video from the store that shows the woman getting shot.

It also shows her walking to her car from the store and the would-be robbers attacking her and trying to get her car key.

One of the subjects pulls a gun and shoots her. They then get in the car and try to leave, but are unsuccessful and leave on foot. The victim then goes back inside the store and lays down on the floor.

Police said they are continuing to investigate.