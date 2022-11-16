WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials are expected to give an update on the search for a missing 9-year-old.

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office previously said that Bentley Stancil was last seen Tuesday morning when he was running into a wooded area near his bus stop at the intersection of Questor Lane and Outrigger Drive.

CBS 17 previously reported that an AMBER Alert was issued for Bentley at 8:45 p.m. on Tuesday night.

Bentley is described as 4 feet, 7 inches tall with dirty blonde hair, a buzz cut, and red-framed glasses. He weighs approximately 75-80 pounds.

He was last seen wearing black sneakers, blue jeans and a black-hooded jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Wake County Sheriff’s Office at 919-856-6911.