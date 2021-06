CORNELIUS, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Emergency crews are actively searching for a missing person on Lake Norman Friday night, according to the Huntersville Fire Department.

HFD said they are assisting Cornelius, East Lincoln, Denver, and Charlotte Fire Departments with the search for a missing person on Lake Norman, in the area of Staghorn Court in Cornelius.

“Please avoid the area and yield to any responding agencies,” Huntersville Fire tweeted.

*WATER RESCUE UPDATE* Crews continue searching on Lake Norman. Cornelius Fire is command, adding Sherills Ford Fire & Rescue to the call. Continue to avoid the area & #Yield to responding crews. Picture attached is of the HFD fire boat responding earlier this evening (8:30pm). https://t.co/jgULLKgQwZ pic.twitter.com/2kYc4HAwh7 — Huntersville Fire (@Huntersville_FD) June 26, 2021