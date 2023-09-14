CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WGHP) — Warrants out of Orange County have revealed new details after The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill went into lockdown on Wednesday due to an “armed and dangerous person” being reported “on or near campus.”

Mickel Deonte Harris, 27, is being charged with a felony for possessing a gun on educational property. He is also being charged with misdemeanor assault by pointing a gun and misdemeanor communicating threats.

Mickel Deonte Harris

Warrants say that Harris possessed a handgun in the Graham Student Union which is on UNC’s campus. He allegedly “stated orally that he would kill the victim while pointing a handgun.”

Police say that Harris pulled the gun out on an employee in a bagel shop inside the student union just before 1 p.m. on Wednesday, sending students running in fear.

This was the second time in just as many weeks that UNC received an alert for an armed and dangerous person on campus.

A call for shelter was put in place and lasted for over an hour until police found Harris off campus. Police were able to give the all-clear around 2:15 p.m.

“All we got was like a text to just stay inside. We had no idea what was going on … Many kids were making up rumors like last time, so it’s really hard to stay calm,” said Jaegoo Ha, a student.

Warrants out of Orange County also indicate that Harris is facing misdemeanor charges of assault, communicating threats and going armed to the terror of people stemming from an incident that took place on Sept. 5.

On Sept. 5, Harris allegedly pointed a bat and displayed a gun at the victim while threatening to kill them, according to warrants. The victim stepped back and told Harris they did not want to die because they have children.

Warrants accuse Harris of stating the following to the victim: “I’m going to kill you, don’t ever yell at me again, you don’t know who you are talking to.”

UNC canceled classes on Wednesday. Students returned to class on Thursday.

Counseling will be available and is encouraged for those affected.

WNCN reports that Harris was given a $50,000 bond. Prosecutors asked for the judge to impose a bond higher than the recommended for the charges due to Harris’ “escalation of dangerous behavior.”